Suspect caught by police after leaving the scene of a shooting

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is in jail after a shooting in Draper early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Draper Police Department were dispatched to a residence near Tumbleweed Way around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.

According to Sgt. Scott Adams with Draper Police, crews were called to the scene on reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived they heard gunshots and saw a suspect leaving the scene, Sgt. Adams told ABC4 News.

Officers were able to grab the suspect. There are no reported injuries.

Officials said the suspect was booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.