Suspect booked into Salt Lake County Jail following double stabbing in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police responded to a 911 call reporting a double stabbing on 4654 W Midas Gold Road at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Cody Stromberg of the Herriman Police Department.

Stromberg said an adult male and an adult female, who are considered victims, both sustained severe injuries and fled to a neighbor’s home. Both received medical attention at a local hospital.

Herriman police were joined by Unified Police, Riverton Police, South Jordan Police, and Utah Highway Patrol to assist in locating the suspect.

Following an extensive area search which employed K-9 teams, officials located and apprehended the suspect, a 52-year-old male named Thomas Michael Taren, according to officials.

According to Stromberg, Taren was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on counts of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. The incident is considered a domestic violence situation because Taren lived with the adult female victim.

