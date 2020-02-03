Suspect arrested in potentially fatal shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) An 18-year-old man was arrested after police said he is a suspect in two aggravated robberies and is accused of shooting another man who may potentially die as a result of his injuries.

Police arrested Esequiel David Torres on Sunday and booked him into the Salt Lake County Jail on two counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery and one count second-degree felony attempted murder.

According to arresting documents, police received a call of shots fired just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. The address was not disclosed in documents.

Two victims told police that two men attempted to rob them at gunpoint and one of them fired three shots during the robbery. The victims were able to give police suspect information, including a license plate number.

Less than an hour later, police received a call of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound to his head and one shell casing, according to documents. The address of this shooting was also not disclosed.

According to documents, the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and police said is not expected to survive.

Officers spoke with several witnesses who were able to help identify suspects. During an interview with one of the individuals believed to have been involved, police were told Torres was the shooter and the shooting was over complications from a drug deal, documents state.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle through the license plate given by witnesses and Torres was taken into custody. Documents do not indicate where he was found.

Due to Torres’ age, we are unable to access his previous juvenile record but police said at the time of these crimes, he was on probation as well as free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge.

