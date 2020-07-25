Suspect arrested in Friday night Sandy shooting

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Sandy police are investigating another shooting, the second in three days. Investigators say the shooting happened just before 9:30pm Friday night near 8100 South and 1300 East.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The gunman was arrested and investigators believe road rage may have lead to the shooting.

On Wednesday, Aliani Mejia-Martin was killed while sitting in a parked SUV with her husband at the Sandy Mobile Home Park near 200 West Eastgate Drive.

According to investigators, an altercation with three minors may have lead to the shooting.

The altercation took place just down the street from where the victim and her husband lived. Police arrested three minors who they identified as suspects in the case. Two were released, but the shooter, 14, remained in custody. Police said the shooter initially fled the scene but returned without incident.

Investigators said at this time, they are still looking into the background of all three suspects and whether this was a gang-related shooting. The relationship between the two sides are unknown, but Sgt. Clay Swensen with Sandy Police said all of them are residents at the mobile home park.