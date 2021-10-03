Suspect arrested in connection to U of U football player Aaron Lowe’s murder

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of U of U football player Aaron Lowe.

Salt Lake City Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Buk M. Buk. Authorities were able to track the suspect down in Draper early Sunday morning.

Police have been asking for the public’s help on the fatal shooting of U of U football player Aaron Lowe since his death on September 26. SLCPD officials executed search warrants in Layton and Draper and conducted over two dozen interviews since.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing Lowe and as well as shooting and seriously wounding an unidentified 20-year-old female at a house party. The unidentified female currently remains in critical condition.

Police first responded to a home in the 2200 block of South Broadmoor Street in Sugar House with reports of gunshots being fired.

Officers believe the shooting occurred after uninvited guests were asked to leave the home during the party. At the time, police believed there were many attendees who witnessed the shooting before fleeing the party and were actively searching for video evidence on their phones.

An outpouring of support has followed Lowe’s death including memorials at the University of Utah and in communities around Salt Lake City.

Lowe was in his third season of playing with the University of Utah’s football team. Notably, Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, an award created to honor former Utes player Ty Jordan, who lost his life after an accidental shooting in December 2020.

SLCPD Chief Mike Brown released a statement regarding the arrest:

“In a time of need, we turned to our community,” said Mike Brown, SLCPD Chief. “We asked people to come forward and to share the information they had. Because of those tips and the unrelenting pursuit of justice from our homicide detectives, we have arrested the person accused of murdering Aaron Lowe. So many lives have been impacted from the senseless shooting. I want to thank the work of our patrol officers, detectives, crime lab technicians, our data analysts and the professional staff of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Their dedicated work of combing through every lead and every piece of evidence is what led us to this arrest.”

“Detectives continue to work every aspect of the case and will not stop until it is resolved in court,” authorities say.

SLCPD says the investigation is still ongoing at this time and are asking anyone with information to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-176828.