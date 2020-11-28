Suspect arrested for attempted murder after shooting man in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Tooele man was booked into jail for attempted murder after police say he shot another man on Thanksgiving morning.

According to arresting documents, Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to 230 South 100 East, inside a camping trailer, on a report of a man who had been shot twice just after 8 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old male who had been shot in the upper

chest\shoulder area and his hand. The man was then transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Officers arrested Justin Lee Gibson, 29, as the suspect who shot the victim.

A female witness told police she woke up to Justin Lee Gibson, 29, sitting on the bed next to her. When she asked him what he was doing, she noticed her phone had been moved from where she had placed it when she went to bed.

Within minutes after waking up, she heard her front door open and the victim, who was returning her dogs, entered the home.

Gibson then fired the handgun at the male victim three times, documents state.

Gibson told police during an interview that when he heard the front door get “ripped open” and the man then threatened to stab him if he were in bed with the woman but the female told police the victim never threatened Gibson.

Gibson said even though he could not see who was coming into the trailer due to it being dark, he was confident it was this man who had been threatening him for several days so he feared for his life and shot three times towards where the man entered, documents state.

The woman told police Gibson was awake and sitting on the bed, as though he was waiting for the man to arrive> She said Gibson had threatened to kill this man several times before including a couple of days earlier when Gibson threatened to shoot the man, and then he fired one shot from the trailer.

Gibson is currently being held at the Tooele County Jail without bail.