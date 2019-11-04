Suspect arrested after shooting in Salt Lake City Saturday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City man is facing attempted murder charges after he shot a man Saturday morning.

According to arresting documents, the incident happened early Saturday morning around 12:45 a.m. when a woman went to visit with Sergio Figueroa, 55, at the trailer located at about 750 S 2400 West.

The woman reported that the two argued and Figueroa would not let her leave by blocking her path to exit the trailer.

The woman said she was able to leave and walked west and Figueroa followed her onto a dirt road that is on the west side of a canal, documents state.

As they exited, a man was walking towards them about 30-40 feet away.

Figueroa took out a black handgun and ran towards the man and pointed the gun at his head and fired two rounds, according to documents.

One of the rounds passed through the man’s left hand and entered the right side of his chest, according to documents.

Figueroa and the woman went back into the lot and the male victim went east and called 911. The current condition of the victim was not released.

Police responded and Figueroa eventually came out of the trailer and was taken into custody. Police located the handgun inside the trailer.

Figueroa is facing one first degree felony count of attempted murder, second-degree felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor unlawful detention.

What others are clicking on: