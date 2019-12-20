Suspect admits to involvement in 2017 Kearns homicide

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials arrested a suspect who admitted to being involved in the 2017 homicide of Joshua Belen, according to the Salt Lake County Office of the Sherriff.
Carson O’Dell, 19, and several others had planned on robbing Belen. However, the robbery went poorly, and Carson shot the victim, officials say.
Officials returned Carson, already an inmate at the SLCO Jail, back to the jail and homicide and robbery charges were added. The case is still under investigation.
