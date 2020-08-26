Supect in Cache County stabbing arrested after chase with police

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 39-year-old man was arrested after taking police on a chase in Cache County early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a stabbing at the Maverick located at 3100 South Hwy 165 in Nibley around 5 a.m.

When police arrived they found a 31-year-old male from Salt Lake City who had been stabbed in the arm and had been transported to the store from a transient camp located in Millville canyon,

The victim was transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital then flown by air ambulance to Intermountain Healthcare in Murray.

The suspect, Ronald D. Nalepa, a 39-year-old male from Logan was quickly located driving in the Wellsville area by the Utah Highway Patrol. A trooper attempted to stop the truck but Nalepa fled,

resulting in a pursuit in the direction of Logan city.

The vehicle was stopped in Logan at approximately 150 West 100 North and Nalepa was taken into custody by Logan City Police Officers.

This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending.