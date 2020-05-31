SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City’s Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Police Chief Mike Brown addressed Saturdays riots, and weekend curfew during a press conference Sunday morning.

Mayor Mendenhall said the streets are quiet and calm Sunday morning and thanked those who complied with the curfew that was placed in effect at 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Mendenhall said at this time they will not be lifting the curfew prematurely.

The Utah National Guard is still on scene and they will stay there until the end of the curfew or later if the need is there. They will clear once they feel it is safe to do so.

Mendhall said the city continues to be united in their work and they are committed to working with the communities to revise and review their policies as outlined in a press release issued Saturday morning.

SLC Police Chief said they arrested around 41 individuals for various assaults on officers and curfew violations and 21 officers were treated for medical issues, including one who was hit in the head with a baseball bat.

Brown said they want to continue to have civil and meaningful conversations with anyone who wants to talk about what they can do to be a better police department but that cannot be done during a riot.

Brown said the man with the bow and arrow is currently under investigation and will be releasing a statement on the incident soon. Mendenhall who said anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Salt Lake City Police to help aid with information.

Another update is scheduled by leaders Sunday afternoon after they are able to collect data on those involved in the incident as well as the damage to city buildings and other estimates in regards to the incident.