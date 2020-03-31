Summit County warns of child predators as more children spend time online

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Due to children spending more time online because of the stay-at-home orders, Summit County officials provided families with tips on how to stay safe on the internet.

Due to challenges of the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home orders & school closures, young people are more vulnerable to child exploitation by predators on the internet. More than ever children are feeling bored, isolated, & in need of social interaction. Read below to ensure they stay safe. pic.twitter.com/ADlJH3iFtG — Summit County, Utah (@SummitCountyUT) March 31, 2020

Summit County says that during this time, children are feeling bored, isolated and are in need of social interaction and that young people are more vulnerable to child exploitation by predators online. They gave the following tips to stay safe online:

Monitor all your child’s social media, websites and cell phone chats. Request their passwords, set limits to their online activity and ask them who they are talking to.

Talk to your children about safety and what to do if someone asks them to send inappropriate pictures or if they receive any inappropriate pictures. Do not blame or shame your child, these are difficult times.

For young people: talk to your friends about what they are doing online. If you believe your friends are being bullied, asked to send sexualized pictures or are being threatened, tell a trusted adult your concerns.

For more cyber safety tips visit https://www.tripwire.com/state-of-security/security-awareness/free-cyber-safety-resources-during-covid-19/.

