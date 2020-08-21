Summit County increase in COVID-19 linked back to private party

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A significant increase in new COVID-19 cases in Summit County is being linked back to a private party held in early August.

According to the Summit County Health Department, the surge in cases appears to be primarily associated with the party, which was held in Park City, where face coverings were not widely used.

Shortly after the party, cases began to increase. Most cases remain in Western Summit County and are in young adults, ages 25-44.



Officials also stated they can “say with confidence that this surge in new cases is not associated with the opening of schools.”



For several weeks, Summit County residents and businesses had successfully kept new COVID-19 cases at low levels.

“This should be a reminder that the irresponsible actions of a few can place our communities, businesses, residents, and visitors at risk,” stated in the press release.



