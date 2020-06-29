Summerhays comes up just short at Utah Championship

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It was nearly a storybook ending for Danny Summerhays.

Playing on his home course at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Summerhays tied a career-best round with a 9-under 62, but lost in a playoff to Kyle Jones and Paul Haley II.

Summerhays announced earlier in the week that this would be his final professional tournament to become the head golf coach at his alma mater, Davis High School. But, he wasn’t going to go out without a fight.

Coming into the final round, Summerhays was tied for 28th place at 11-under par, but he blistered the course on Sunday with eight birdies and an eagle. But his lone bogey of the day on 18 proved to be costly, as both Jones and Haley caught him at 20-under par to force a playoff.

After a three hour wait, Summerhays returned to the course in the rain, only to miss a par putt on the first playoff hole. Jones and Haley both made their par putts to force a second playoff hole, which Jones won with a birdie putt.

Despite coming up just short, Summerhays was happy he could finish his career on a positive note on his home course.

“Honestly, I was gonna be happy shooting under par today,” Summerhays said. “I didn’t know when the wind was gonna kick up. Legitimately, I was like, ‘Hey, if I can shoot four scores in the 60’s, that would be a solid week.’ But to come out and shoot 62, nine under par at my home club, it was just more than I could ever ask for.”

Summerhays received a nice ovation from the limited crowd at Oakridge Country Club, a special moment his 127th and final career start.

“That was the longest stretch of goosebumps that I’ve ever had walking off the 18th green. From the moment Nick made his putt to the time I entered the scoring tent, every single hair on my body was on end. I just felt the love, felt the gratitude, felt the support, the friendship. What an incredible scene for me.”

Former BYU golfer Patrick Fishburn finished tied for 36th at 13-under par, while 2003 Master Champion and Utah resident Mike Weir ended at 9-under par.