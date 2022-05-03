SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For many Americans, quitting their job comes down to more than just disliking their workplace, boss, or pay. A study by JobSage indicates that one in four adults have quit a job due to their mental health.

May 2022 is Mental Health Awareness Month and JobSage reports that 40% of adults say that their work has the worst impact on their mental health, closely following finances. This connection between mental health and occupation may seem obvious, but better understanding work’s impact on mental well-being might yield insights into how workplaces can improve and how one can better adjust to professional life.

JobSage’s data indicates that one in five employees say their employers don’t do enough to help maintain their mental health and reference possible solutions including more time off, more flexibility, and stress management training. Their report also indicates that 39% of respondents reported their company offers mental health coverage but indicated it might take more than that to help employees stay emotionally healthy; 86% of those offered mental health benefits reported using them.

JobSage also has compelling data about job burnout, with 28% of respondents saying they have experienced burnout in the last year. This burnout is reportedly caused by a variety of leading factors that include being overworked, a lack of work-life balance, inadequate financial compensation, job insecurity, lack of benefits, and bad management.

Even more shocking is that according to the report, 77% of all workers have taken a mental health day to “rest and recharge,” with 66% of them reporting feeling guilty doing so. Furthermore, the report indicates that 20% of workers would not feel comfortable even admitting that they would need a mental health day.

This reluctance to talk about mental health days likely stems from workers’ aversion to talking about their mental health in the workplace. Jobsage’s report indicates that 47% of workers feel less than comfortable doing so. Respondents referenced feeling this way because they do not want to lose credibility in the workplace or the confidence of their colleagues and bosses.

Those concerned about their mental health as it relates to their workplace should consider talking with their employers about possible accommodations that can go a long way to a happier professional life.