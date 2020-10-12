Study: Salt Lake City listed as one of the best places to live in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Salt Lake City ranks in the top 20 American cities to live in during 2020.

According to a study conducted by MarketWatch, Salt Lake City, Utah lists 18 out of 20 under the best places to live in America during 2020.

2020, despite its high expectations, has been a year filled with learning, adjusting, and unpredictability.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many American workers to transition from working out of their offices to working remotely from home. Being home has taken on a new meaning this year and changed our perspective on what it means to love where you live.

The study lists Salt Lake City as “postcard-perfect” cradled by the Wasatch Mountains. Utahns can get from downtown to the beautiful mountains in an hour.

Utah has been known since 1985 for having “The Greatest Snow on Earth” after the slogan first appeared on Utah license plates.

But, Utah isn’t only a great place to live for its snow and mountains. Utah is also known for its many national parks and monuments, educational resources, job opportunities, camping, and hiking.