Students sent home after fire breaks out at Orem High School

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students and staff at Orem High School were evacuated after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.
According to a post on the Orem High School Twitter, the fire started in the woodshop.
Students were later sent home for the day as they were no longer allowed back into the school.
Additional details have not been released. An update will be provided once more information is provided.
