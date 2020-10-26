Students sent home after fire breaks out at Orem High School

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Students and staff at Orem High School were evacuated after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.

According to a post on the Orem High School Twitter, the fire started in the woodshop.

We have evacuated the school with a fire in the woodshop. Students are being accounted for outside. — Orem High School (@OHSTigers) October 26, 2020

Students were later sent home for the day as they were no longer allowed back into the school.

School is being dismissed for today. No one is allowed to go into the school for now. — Orem High School (@OHSTigers) October 26, 2020

Additional details have not been released. An update will be provided once more information is provided.