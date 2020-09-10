Students join zoom classes minutes before SLC School District delays first day of school again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Third time was not the charm this morning for the Salt Lake City School District; the first day of school was canceled for the third day in a row and eventually moved to next week because of power outages from Tuesday’s massive wind storm. 

But before the District made the call to officially cancel classes, students across the district logged on to zoom classrooms. At Emerson Elementary, Ms. Roberson and Ms. Eggleston said hello to about two-thirds of their fifth-graders.

The adorable, chatty bunch overcame any technical issues quickly and even through a monitor, managed to make their few moments of class together feel like a happy and functional classroom. Their group is unique, they are year one of a new Collaborative Classroom: two teachers lead a class of general education students and kids with extra learning needs.

Both teachers felt that even the few moments they had with their kids today were worthwhile and gave them insight into what they needed to work on within the parameters of a Zoom classroom. 

Ms. Tisha Eggleston said, “Just like there are classroom rules, there are Zoom classroom rules, ” like muting and un-muting and using the chat-room appropriately.” It’s hard to be home and just focused on a zoom camera and not look at the cute cat or dog; we need to make sure kids are present.”

They said the best thing about today was how excited the kids were to get back to class. 

The first day of school for kids in the Salt Lake City School District will be Monday, September 14th.

