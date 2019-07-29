Student, instructor injured after plane stalls during demonstration in Uintah County

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News)- Two people were injured Monday morning when a plane stalled during an instructor’s demonstration.
The instructor, 27, was demonstrating a take off technique to the 18-year-old student when it happened, officials said.
The Cessna 162 Skycatcher was about 100 feet in the air when it stalled, according to a post on the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
“The instructor attempted to get power back but was unsuccessful as the plane crashed onto the shoulder of the runway and then skidded across it where it came to rest in a grassy area,” the post stated.
The two were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
