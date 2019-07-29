Student, instructor injured after plane stalls during demonstration in Uintah County

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR (ABC4 News) - Grief mixed with closure for a Utah family Sunday when search crews recovered the bodies of two fisherman who disappeared on July 18th.It started with a mystery when a passing driver on U.S. Highway 40 noticed a fishing boat on the reservoir with no one on board. That started an all out search for 70 year old Jim Gardiner of Salem and his younger brother 61 year old Mark Gardiner of Pleasant Grove, a night and day effort with SONAR and underwater rovers that eventually located the men Sunday in the Ladders area of the reservoir.Mike Gardiner is Jim and Mark's younger brother."It's tough losing family members of course but closure," Mike told reporters. "Things are going to be OK."We'll never know exactly how they ended up in the water but the Wasatch County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jared Rigby says the evidence shows one was attempting to save the other.

"These brothers. They loved each other and they were helping each other," Chief Deputy Rigby said. "There was some kind of an accident that occurred on the water while they were fishing and they were working to help each other at the time when they both succumbed.""I knew that one wasn't going to leave the other either," Mike added. "That's just the way they were. That's just the way we are."Now the families can make funeral arrangements and take time to reflect."They're going to be out of our lives but remembering all the good things, good memories that we have," Mike said. "I know that they want us to move forward and be happy."The Gardiner Family expressed their appreciation for all the personnel from numerous agencies who searched for the past 10 days, many of them volunteers.