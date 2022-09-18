TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A University of Tampa student died after getting into the wrong car early Saturday morning, police said.

The student had been out with friends before taking an Uber home. According to the Tampa Police Department, after getting out of his Uber, the student tried to force his way into the vehicle of another man parked nearby. The driver shot the student in the chest, saying he feared for his life.

The student died at the scene.

In a campus-wide email, the University of Tampa said in part, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, as well as all who were affected by this incident. The University values all members of the community and mourns this tragic loss.”

“It’s so scary and awful that happened,” said freshman student Erika Roberti. “That’s just so bad.”

“It just seems like something that would never happen, especially in this kind of city,” freshman Emily Ollendorff said. “It was very shocking to hear and kind of confusing. We obviously don’t know the full details about it.”

The shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives, the police department said. Any potential charges would be decided by the State Attorney’s office.