5% ABV (alcohol by volume) beer available in Utah stores

As of Friday, November 1st you can now buy stronger beer in Utah grocery and convenience stores.

The change was passed in last year’s legislative session.

The 3.2% alcohol by weight limit has been in place since the end of Prohibition in 1933.

The state will boost the tax on barrels of beer from $12.80, already highest in the nation, to $13.10.

What others are reading: