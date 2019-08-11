Strangers step in to stop man assaulting wife at Salt Lake International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 40-year-old California man was arrested Friday after police said he assaulted his wife, who was holding their child, inside the Salt Lake International Airport.

According to arresting documents, the family had missed their connecting flight and decided to rent a car for the rest of their trip. The man became upset with his wife over the rental vehicle and luggage.

Witnesses said Yukiharo Kuroki grabbed his wife by her throat using both hands as she was holding their child in her arms. He then shook her so hard she fell to the ground. As the woman fell, she tried to shield the child but both of them hit the floor, documents state.

Witnesses in the area interceded to ensure that no further violence would occur and when officers arrived, they took Kuroki into custody.

The woman sustained minor redness to her neck and throat but no other significant injuries and the child was not injured. Both victims however were assessed by medical personnel and cleared medically.

Kuroki was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one third-degree felony aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts including child abuse and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

A criminal history was completed an no previous acts of assault were found.

Domestic Violence: Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

