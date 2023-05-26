SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have scattered thunderstorms on deck again today in Northern Utah, with isolated storms possible in central Utah and as far south as Beaver County.

The bottom line? Our string of unsettled days with daily storm potential holds on into our holiday weekend for parts of the state.

The upper-level trough that has been a major weather headline and catalyst for our storms the last few days is on the move. The slow-moving system continues to foster an environment for storm development, providing plenty of lift for widespread storm development.

You can also expect temperatures to stay slightly above average throughout the state running 3-5 degrees above seasonal norms. With a lower chance for showers and storms in southern Utah, the risk for flash flooding goes to unlikely for most of southern Utah recreation areas, with the exception of Zion National Park, which is ranked as “possible” for flash flooding.

Heading into our Memorial Day weekend, weather models have shifted and now bring the chance of thunderstorms Saturday, with a railing disturbance Sunday that allows for isolated storm development. With many people recreating for Memorial Day weekend, extreme caution should be used in the mountains as storm potential remains and flooding concerns are ongoing.

Utah waterways continue to run fast, high and cold so a safe distance from the water should be kept at all times, especially for children and pets.

Wet weather potential drops slightly on Memorial Day and Tuesday, but it doesn’t appear we’ll be able to completely eliminate the chance and midweek storms and temperatures look to increase.

Have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend!

FLOOD ALERTS

Warming temperatures this week mean that flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have four flood warnings in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County has been extended through next Friday. The flood warning for the Sevier River near Hatch and the flood warning for the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville remain in effect until further notice. The warning for the Logan River near Logan as minor flooding is expected.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Bear River as farmland and roads see minor flooding near Corinne. We also have a flood advisory in Eastern Utah for the Dolores River and the Colorado Rivers near Cisco that’s causing some minor flooding in Grand County.

The Flood Watch for the Green River near Jensen has been upgraded to an advisory one that will continue through the weekend. The newest advisory is a Flood Advisory for the Duchesne River at Randlett until further notice as minor flooding of low-lying agricultural land along the river is expected.

A Flood Watch continues for Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam and the low Weber River near Plain City. The Flood Watch for the Duchesne River near Myton is the newest alert as the river is expected to climb close to flood stage.

For context a flood warning means that flooding is either occurring now or is expected, an advisory means that either minor flooding is occurring or that the waterway is above action stage with the potential for flooding, and a watch means that flooding is possible. Even for waterways not in alert, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!