SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we move into the second half of the workweek, we’ll be trading in quiet weather for a much more active pattern.



Clouds will increase through the day Wednesday as a storm system gets set to move in from the west. By the second half of Wednesday into Thursday, we’ll be looking at the chance of scattered showers.



Given the track of this system, wet weather will generally favor the southern two-thirds of the state, even though some moisture will try to sneak into northern Utah. Given our temperatures, this will start as valley rain and mountain snow, but we could be seeing straight snow by Thursday outside of lower elevations in southern Utah.

After a quiet few weeks, our weather is getting ready to ramp back up! The first of a few systems arrives tomorrow and will favor the southern 2/3rds of the state. A stronger storm; with better snow potential for northern Utah, looks likely to drop in by this weekend. #utwx pic.twitter.com/TtNXuHsqnE — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) January 2, 2024

Snow accumulations through Thursday will again favor the southern half of the state. The southern and central mountains could receive between 4-10 inches while valleys could get between a trace to 4 inches. St. George is expected to see mainly rain.



In northern Utah, the chance of seeing any snow lessens the further north you go, but northern mountains could see up to 3 inches while the Cottonwoods could see up to 5 inches. If northern valleys get snow, minor accumulations can’t be ruled out. Even though accumulations in valleys are not likely to be significant, tricky travel conditions will be possible, especially Thursday morning.

Even if we don’t see that much moisture in northern Utah, winds should kick up enough to help give us relief from the inversion haze. Temperatures will also begin to ease down across the board. More active weather will be coming our way as well with a weak system on Friday, then it’s becoming increasingly likely we will see a strong storm drop in from the northwest over the weekend.

This storm looks like it will bring significant snowfall to the mountain areas with a good chance of snowfall for the valleys, as well. However, with this still being more than a few days away, the timing and intensity of the storm could fluctuate. With that being said, confidence in our wintry weekend weather is growing and it should be an exciting weekend for our ski resorts across the state. We’ll also see another drop in temperatures with us going to below seasonal norms this weekend!

With Utah's 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer!