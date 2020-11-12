Stories of COVID-19: A new ad campaign in SL County

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County is combatting COVID-19 with an emotional new advertising campaign focused on the stories of Utahns personally affected by the virus.

One woman named Stephanie is featured; she spoke with the media Thursday about her experience: “Her heart stopped and they did not have room for her.” Stephanie’s sister died of a heart attack; she waited for hours outside of a full ICU. “When a doctor looks you in the face and they’re in tears because they can’t get care for your family member; I don’t think people understand that and I don’t want anyone to go through what her nine-year-old son is going through.”

Lisa O’Brien spoke as well, she’s a young woman who contracted COVID-19 months ago but is still dealing with long-term effects, “Do whatever it takes to not get this.”

She started a support group, the Utah COVID-19 Long Haulers, for the thousands of Utahns suffering long after their diagnosis. She said, “The things that our bodies are doing, you feel crazy, you feel alone. I don’t want anyone to have to go through it like I did.”

The campaign will run regular television spots, radio ads, and even messages on UTA buses in both Spanish and English.

Both of these women say the restrictions set out by the Governor aren’t enough. Stephanie said, “I’ve listened to neighbors and friends looking for loopholes in what the governor said. I know it’s hard for all of us but trust me it’s easier than what I’m going through. Please wear a mask.”

Find more on the campaign or information on how to connect with the Long Haulers group, visit the SL County website.