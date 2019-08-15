Stolen motorcycle crash forces I-15 closure in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a police chase ended with a crash.

Police said the stolen motorcycle was spotted by officers in Davis County. When police attempted to pull the rider over, they say the man on the bike refused.

The suspect ended up crashing the motorcycle into a truck on I-15 1000 North in Salt Lake City. Police shut down the interstate for nearly 15 minutes.

The rider was taken to the hospital and officers said he faces a number of charges including fleeing and evading police. The driver of the truck was not injured.

