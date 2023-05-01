SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you’re in the middle of a job hunt, mark your calendar for May 4, as the Utah Department of Workforce Services will be holding its next job fair online.

According to UDWS, nearly 50 employers will participate with thousands of openings available statewide. Positions are available in healthcare, government, transportation, construction, banking, life sciences, and more. The fair is scheduled from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

“Whether you’re a student looking for a summer job or a professional wanting to change careers, we encourage you to attend the virtual job fair,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “Come prepared with an updated resume, a professional profile photo and a short elevator pitch describing your experience.”

The job fair can be attended on your computer or smartphone. UDWS said attendees will see a “row of employer booths” they can choose from. Clicking on a booth will show the company’s profile, job opening, and social media. A live chat will be available with an employer’s representative.

“Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot,” stated a UDWS press release. “…The department is also offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair … Employment counselors are available for one-on-one coaching and can help with resume writing and mock interviews.”

To sign up, pre-register at the UDWS website, which also features more than 50,000 job openings.