State Street blocked in American Fork after vehicle, motorcycle collide Top Stories Posted: Aug 29, 2019 / 08:59 AM UTC / Updated: Aug 29, 2019 / 09:08 AM UTC AMERICAN FORK (ABC4 News)- State Street is blocked at 800 East in American Fork after officials say a vehicle and motorcycle collided. A medical helicopter is on scene. Avoid the area. CrashState St at 800 E, American Fork, Utah Co.Both Directions Temp Closed, Use AltEst. Clearance Time: 9:45 AM— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 29, 2019 Updates will be posted as more information becomes available. What others are clicking on: State Street blocked in American Fork after vehicle, motorcycle collide Laboring on Labor Day Rivalry week means a battle on the field and roads Troopers: Two traffic stops net 61 pounds of meth, 1K pills Illegal immigration: Does the E-Verify program do more harm than good?