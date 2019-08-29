Newsfore Opt-In Form

State Street blocked in American Fork after vehicle, motorcycle collide

Posted: / Updated:

AMERICAN FORK (ABC4 News)- State Street is blocked at 800 East in American Fork after officials say a vehicle and motorcycle collided.

A medical helicopter is on scene.

Avoid the area.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

