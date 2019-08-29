State Street blocked in American Fork after vehicle, motorcycle collide

AMERICAN FORK (ABC4 News)- State Street is blocked at 800 East in American Fork after officials say a vehicle and motorcycle collided.

A medical helicopter is on scene.

Avoid the area.

Crash

State St at 800 E, American Fork, Utah Co.

Both Directions Temp Closed, Use Alt

Est. Clearance Time: 9:45 AM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) August 29, 2019

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

