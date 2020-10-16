State officials warn of cold water danger, stress wearing a life jacket

Utah (ABC4 News) — Autumn is here, and along with the changing leaves comes changing water temperatures.

According to officials with the Utah Department of Natural Resources, DNR, changing water temperatures, combined with the rise in state park visitation this season has the Utah State Parks Boating Program urging recreational boaters, hunters, anglers, and swimmers to remain mindful and to protect themselves from cold water exposure.

Cold water can be immediately life-threatening. DNR officials say about 50% of boating accidents that result in water exposure at low water temperatures are fatal. Officials say exposure to cold water can incapacitate a person in just 5-15 minutes.

“Cold water can turn a seemingly fine situation into a disaster,” Utah State Parks Boating

Program Coordinator Ty Hunter said. “Cold water immersion causes panic and decreases a

person’s ability to swim or stay afloat. Someone who is typically a strong and confident swimmer

can be impacted very quickly. If they aren’t wearing a life jacket, that can mean serious

trouble.”

A person’s muscles and nervous system can be impaired in a cold water emergency. Wearing a life jacket not only keeps an individual afloat but also increases their survival time from ten minutes to possibly an hour, according to the DNR.

State park officials recommend all water recreators wear their life jackets when on the water as

well as follow these additional precautions:

Check the weather and water temperature

Recreate with a buddy. Don’t venture out alone.

If you fall in the water, remain calm and try to stay afloat. Adequate breathing should follow as long as you can stay calm.

Focus on meaningful movements, such as getting back in the boat or to shore

Carry a cell phone in a waterproof container

“Life jackets save lives, period,” Hunter said. “Following that simple step, as well as these

additional safety tips can help you make it home safely. There are multiple types of life jackets

available for almost any water activity — boating, water skiing, paddle boarding, and even auto

inflate jackets that are great for hunters and fishermen.”

