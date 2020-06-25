State of Utah to hold press conference entirely in Spanish

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shares updates during a COVID-19 pandemic press conference Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The State of Utah is holding a press conference entirely in Spanish to address the needs of the Latino community.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows 14.2 percent of Utah’s cases are people in the Hispanic or Latino community. The community has 8,087 reported cases of the virus. In comparison, there are 6,448 Caucasians who have COVID-19.

Thursday’s briefing will address how to stop the disproportionate rise of COVID-19 in the Hispanic community.

Gov. Gary R. Herbert, Lt. Governor Spencer Cox, Dr. Tamara Moores Todd with Intermountain Healthcare, Mayra Cedano a Multicultural Subcommittee Member of Comunidades Unidas, and Cameron Ruppe with Utah Occupational Safety and Health will all attend.

An English translation will be provided through PBS Utah.