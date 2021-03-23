State of Emergency: How to save water during Utah’s extreme drought

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Despite the recent raindrops and winter storms, Utah remains dangerously dry. In fact, last week, Governor Spencer Cox declared a State of Emergency for our prolonged drought.



A hot summer and fall followed by a dry winter has left 90 percent of the state in extreme drought conditions and over half in an even worse category, according to ABC4 meteorologist Adam Carroll.



“We’re looking at 57 percent of the state in an exceptional drought. That’s the highest level of drought you could possibly be in here in Utah,” Carroll explained from the Pinpoint Weather Office. “With most of the reservoirs measuring under 20 percent and some of our top ones measuring under five percent, that is really bad news.”

Especially for local water districts, which rely on those reservoirs for the H20 we use to drink, wash, irrigate and flush.

On Tuesday Salt Lake County Deputy Mayor of Regional Operations Catherine Kanter briefed the County Council on the Governor’s emergency declaration and what residents of the state’s most populous county can do to help.



“Reducing indoor water waste, fixing irrigation deficiencies, converting unnecessary turf areas to water-wise landscapes, considering purchasing a smart timer controller, a low-flow toilet,” Deputy Mayor Kanter said. “And also reducing indoor water by taking shorter showers, turning off water when not in use and replacing appliances with water efficient models where practical.”



The County Council plans to discuss further conservation measures during a future meeting.



To learn more about Utah’s drought conditions, go to: https://water.utah.gov/water-data/drought/

For water saving tips, go to: https://slowtheflow.org/

