State lawmaker plans to address under-the-table wages

MAGNA, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Copper Park in Magna was packed on Labor Day as a salute to the American worker.

“This is Utah’s working families, that’s who we represent out here. This is the middle-class America, our union trades,” Utah AFL-CIO President Jeff Worthington.

Worthington says right now there is a high demand for those wanting to learn a trade.

“You get paid to learn, you get healthcare benefits, you get retirement benefits, and by the time you journey out, or get your journeyman’s license, you’re making more money than most people graduating with a four-year degree from a university,” said Worthington.

Local politicians were also on hand celebrating local workers.

Labor is always a priority for state Senator Karen Mayne.

This year, she’s looking into modifying Workers Comp to cover firefighters who are exposed to cancer on the job.

“If you are exposed as a firefighter then maybe Workers Comp is the place that needs to be, so you can be healed,” said Mayne, (D) West Valley City.

She also wants to address under-the-table wages.

“If you are paying in cash and you are giving a receipt, that’s fine, but if you are not then we are going to come down on you because you can’t do that. It robs the whole economy of money, and really it’s labor slavery,” said Mayne.

Worthington says workers who come out of an apprenticeship and reach journeyman status can start at $60,000 to $70,000 a year.

He says if they are willing to work overtime, they can make six figures.

What others are reading: