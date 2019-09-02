Newsfore Opt-In Form

State lawmaker plans to address under-the-table wages

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAGNA, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Copper Park in Magna was packed on Labor Day as a salute to the American worker.

“This is Utah’s working families, that’s who we represent out here. This is the middle-class America, our union trades,” Utah AFL-CIO President Jeff Worthington.

Worthington says right now there is a high demand for those wanting to learn a trade.

“You get paid to learn, you get healthcare benefits, you get retirement benefits, and by the time you journey out, or get your journeyman’s license, you’re making more money than most people graduating with a four-year degree from a university,” said Worthington.

Local politicians were also on hand celebrating local workers.

Labor is always a priority for state Senator Karen Mayne.

This year, she’s looking into modifying Workers Comp to cover firefighters who are exposed to cancer on the job.

“If you are exposed as a firefighter then maybe Workers Comp is the place that needs to be, so you can be healed,” said Mayne, (D) West Valley City.

She also wants to address under-the-table wages.

“If you are paying in cash and you are giving a receipt, that’s fine, but if you are not then we are going to come down on you because you can’t do that. It robs the whole economy of money, and really it’s labor slavery,” said Mayne.

Worthington says workers who come out of an apprenticeship and reach journeyman status can start at $60,000 to $70,000 a year.

He says if they are willing to work overtime, they can make six figures.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Motorhome catches fire in Parley's Canyon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorhome catches fire in Parley's Canyon"

Idaho Falls soldier killed in Afghanistan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Idaho Falls soldier killed in Afghanistan"

Gov. Gary Herbert Visits Evacuees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Gary Herbert Visits Evacuees"

Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big game hunters overlooking important details in permit envelopes"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.. Read More...

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS