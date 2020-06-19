State Board of Education advances plans to reopen schools come fall

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Thursday, The State Board of Education moved forward with requirements to reopen schools come fall 2020.

The Board voted to forward its public school reopening requirements and recommendations to the Governor for final approval and authorization.

The requirements and recommendations outline ways districts and charter schools can create mandatory plans to mitigate risks from COVID-19 as schools reopen in the fall. The plans say individual school districts must have a plan in place by August 1, 2020. Canyons School District says it’s already hard at work, asking parents for feedback.

“We want parents to give us real input about if they intend to send their kids back and if they don’t if they would like to see Canyons School District provide to them learning opportunities in other formats,” Jeff Hayne with Canyons School District said.

The State Board of Education says some of the guidelines in its proposal include: increased sanitization and cleaning, proper signage, and minimizing who enters the school to essential workers only.

These plans must be submitted to the Governor for final approval. After which the documents will be made available to the public.