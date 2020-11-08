‘Stand together, come together’: Utahns peacefully demonstrate at capitol building

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Thousands of Utahns reacted to the news Saturday of Joe Biden’s presumptive victory to become the next president of the United States by chanting, yelling, and holding guns and flags.

They were gathered on the steps of the capitol early Saturday afternoon to demonstrate peacefully. The peaceful demonstration shows how passionate Americans and Utahns are about the commander-in-chief.

A record number, 145 million votes and counting, have been tallied.

“I definitely think there is a resurgence of interest in government,” said Scott Howell. Howell is the former Senate Minority Leader of Utah.

The thousand-or-so people on the steps at the capitol reflected those who wanted to use their vote and their voice.

“We are excited for a new beginning and new chances for the American people to come together and stop all the nonsense,” said Ricky McGee. McGee participated in the demonstration on Saturday.

The nonsense McGee is talking about is a division; a division between both sides of the political aisle in our country. Howell said Americans need to end the bitter split of opinions.

“We have to end this tit for tat, tat for tit, and for these things that we do that cause division among our citizenry,” said Howell.

The citizenry at Utah’s capitol was peaceful and it included some cheers, some jeers, and even some tears.

“It’s time for us Americans to stand together, to come together,” said McGee.

Together some Utah politicians congratulated president-elect Biden Saturday including Mitt Romney and governor-elect Spencer Cox.

Abby and I wish a heart-felt congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on the election call today. Thank you for your commitment to unite us all. We pray for you and promise to work with you to benefit the people of Utah. 1/ — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) November 7, 2020

“It’s time to stand united as we are the United States,” said Howell.

States including Utah are watching on as there will be a political switch from a Republican commander-in-chief to a Democrat, however that shouldn’t stop people from their own beliefs; it certainly didn’t stop McGee nor Biden during his victory speech.

“As American people, we have to pray,” said McGee. “We have to stand together and I believe everything will work out for the best.”

“I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide, but unify; who doesn’t see red state or blue states only sees the United States,” said President-Elect Joe Biden.

Howell said Utahns can expect Joe to have a hand in fellowship and a hand reaching out to understand the challenges of the state.

Again, Saturday’s demonstration only lasted a couple of hours at Utah’s capitol and showed no signs of uneasiness.