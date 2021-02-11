“Stadiums, movie theaters, parking lots”: Utah plans mass vaccination centers to handle to Covid-19 immunizations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Governor Spencer Cox (R – Utah) says that every adult in Utah who wants the Covid vaccine will have it by the end of May. That could mean immunizing about two million residents over the next three and a half months.



Most of those inoculations would take place at locations like a 71,000 square foot former Shopko location in Spanish Fork. The state government calls them “high-throughput sites” and we’re about to see dozens more of them all throughout the state.



“High throughput sites are going to be huge,” Gov. Cox said Thursday. “They’re really going to be the centerpiece of what we’re trying to accomplish. So there will be high-throughput sites up and down the Wasatch Front as well as in some of our rural areas.”



The Governor says those locations are already mapped out and the walk-in and drive through centers will start opening next month.



“You’ll see them in different places. You’ll see them at stadiums. You’ll see them at movie theaters. You’ll see them in parking lots,” Gov. Cox said. “There will be all kids of different places that you can go to get your vaccine.”



Of course, those sites will need a lot of vaccine doses and a lot of people to administer them as well as to handle traffic, security and data processing so Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson issued a call for volunteers.

“Licensed medical professionals as well as people who aren’t licensed medical professionals who can help,” Lt. Gov. Henderson said. “We need a lot of people so we need medical professionals and others who can help and who want to assist.”



Volunteers are asked to work four-hour or longer shifts and will not get priority access to the vaccine.



If you’d like to sign up to work at one of the sites, you can sign up at https://utahresponds.org/