St. George Police searching for armed robber

St. George, UT-(ABC4 News) Police in St. George Police are searching an armed robbery suspect this weekend.

Police say the robbery suspect, who pretended to be a law enforcement officer, entered a store just after 1pm. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and threatened employees.

The armed robber wore a fake beard, has a noticeable skin condition on his lower face and was last seen fleeing in a gray car.

St. George Police is asking anyone with information about the robbery or suspect to give them a call at 435-627-4338.