St. George Police searching for armed robber

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

St. George, UT-(ABC4 News) Police in St. George Police are searching an armed robbery suspect this weekend.

Police say the robbery suspect, who pretended to be a law enforcement officer, entered a store just after 1pm. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and threatened employees.

The armed robber wore a fake beard, has a noticeable skin condition on his lower face and was last seen fleeing in a gray car.

St. George Police is asking anyone with information about the robbery or suspect to give them a call at 435-627-4338.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus "Wilson" named after owner's elementary school bus driver"

‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Deeply troubling’: Utahns react to impeachment inquiry"

10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "10-year-old uses birthday money to buy supplies for homeless"

Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Wall Drone Video - Nogales, Arizona"

Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect"

High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories