St. George Police looking for missing woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in St. George are looking for a missing 26-year-old woman and are asking the public for help.

Stevie Wilkerson was last seen on August 9 at the Claridge Inn located at 1187 South Bluff Street.

She is described as a Caucasion female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact St. George Police at 435-627-4300 and reference case #20P020614.