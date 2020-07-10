St. George man charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A St. George man was arrested for murder after allegedly shooting a teenager in the head while playing around with a gun Thursday evening.

Officers with the St. George Police Department responded to a call on the 600 block of 2450 East of a possible gunshot at approximately 8:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year old female with a gunshot wound to the head, according to arresting documents.

Anthony Vega, 18, was arrested and booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility in Hurricane shortly after 4:00 a.m. Friday.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office has charged Vega with first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and falsifying information to a peace officer.

Authorities said most witnesses involved fled the scene, but remaining witnesses revealed Vega was playing with a handgun and pointing it at several individuals while pulling the trigger.

Witnesses revealed that Vega had allegedly fled the scene, confessed over the phone that he had shot the victim, and provided his current location, according to police records.

Officers were able to locate a male matching Vega’s description and took him into custody. The male was asked many times what his name was and he stated he was “Tony Jones” and made statements that Vega was still on the run, according to police.

The affidavit states Vega allegedly confessed to shooting the victim and concealing the handgun.

Another witness said a group of friends, including Vega, had been smoking marijuana in the home prior to the incident.

The victim’s identity has not been released.