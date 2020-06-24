ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A St. George man has been arrested after police say he admitted to shooting his roommate, who was later pronounced dead at Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Tommy Bradshaw Jr., 32, is now facing one first degree felony charge of murder after being booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility at approximately 4:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers with the St. George Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot at an apartment building, where they located an adult male on scene with an injury to his chest. The specific location and time of the shooting has not yet been released.

Police say Bradshaw was at the location and told officers he had been in the residence when the victim returned home and hit his bedroom door loudly.

At that point, the suspect told police he retrieved a handgun from his closet, left the room to seek out the victim, located the victim in a closet and pointed the gun at him before pulling the trigger and watching the victim fall to the ground.

