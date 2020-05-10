St. George home a total loss after fire starts in garage

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A home is in a total loss after fire that started in the garage Sunday morning, according to St. George News.

Officials said the fire started at home near The Ledges of St. George. All of the occupants inside the house were able to evacuate prior to crews arrival.

St. George Fire, along wit crews from Winchester Hills, Diamond Valley and Dammeron Valley all responded.

Stoker said they believe the fire started in the garage and spread to the home. There were two cars damaged, both thought to be a total loss.

“We were dispatched right at about 10 minutes to six this morning up here on the 1700 west block of Red Cloud Circle for a report of a single-family home structure fire,” St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker St. George News. “There was an occupant and three teenage grandsons that were staying with her.”

The house is a total loss with the except of a small casita.