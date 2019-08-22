St. George chiropractor accused of forcible sex abuse against patients

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News)- A chiropractor in St. George has been arrested for reportedly inappropriately touching patients.

Police say on July 30th they were informed of complaints received at the Utah Department of Professional Licensing (DOPL) against Dr. Brent Noorda. Victims reported inappropriate touching both over and under their clothes, a post on the St. George Police Dept. Facebook page stated.

Noorda was booked on 20 counts of forcible sex abuse Wednesday.

So far police report four victims have come forward, but investigators believe there may be more.

DOPL officials say he will not be allowed to practice until the criminal case is resolved.

Anyone with information they believe may be important to the investigation is asked to call the St. George Police Detective Tip Line at 435-627-4338.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

