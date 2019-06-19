Springville police ask public to not run near canyon covered in honey and bees after bear sighting

by: Hailey Hendricks

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Reports of a bear sighting were called into the Springville Police Department Wednesday morning near 1100 S. Oakleaf Lane.

Within an hour of the reported sighting, the department tweeted that the Division of Wildlife Resources has checked the area and the bear is no longer in the vicinity.

The area has been cleared as ‘safe.’

The department recommends “if you are out running near the mouth of the canyon covered in honey and bees we recommend running elsewhere.”

To report any further activity, call the department at 801-489-9421.

