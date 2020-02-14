Springville Jr. High student in custody after allegedly making violent threats

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A student at Springville Jr. High is in custody after police said he allegedly made violent threats he planned on carrying out next week.

Springville Police said they conducted the investigation into the threats Thursday night.

“Our patrol officers and school resource officer worked alongside the school administrators late last night and we took the juvenile suspect into custody,” stated police on their Facebook.

Police added an extra presence at the school on Friday.

“Thanks to those who came forward with the information and to the school admin for helping us bring this incident to a quick and safe resolution,” stated police.

