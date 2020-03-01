Springville beats Timpview to win 5A boys basketball championship

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Springville High proved to be too big and too strong for Timpview, as the Red Devils claimed the 5A state basketball championship with a 66-53 victory over Timpview Saturday at the Huntsman Center.

Zach Visentin had 16 points and 12 rebounds, as Springville dominated the boards, outrebounding Timpview 40-22.

“I can’t compare it to anything,” Visentin said. “It’s the best feeling in the entire world. I’ve worked my whole life for this. Everyone on the team has worked so hard for this, so it was a great feeling.”

Cooper Riggs added 13 points and 7 rebounds, while Paul Terry poured in 12 points and dished out 8 assists, as the Red Devils won its first state title since 20-17.

“Coach said we’ve just got to worry about us, play our game and nothing else,” Riggs said. That’s all we’ve got to do. We’re the best team in the state. Let’s go! We’ve got eight seniors that have worked so hard for this. We’ve put in so much time and there is no better way to end this.”

Jake Wahlin led Timpview with 15 points, while Coleman Ford added 12.



