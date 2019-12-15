Springdale residents on warning after suspected mountain lion attack

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents in Springdale have been issued a warning after police said a recent attack on a deer could mean a mountain lion was getting close to area, according to St. George News.

Springdale Police said they received a report from a homeowner by Gifford Park Drive who said they found a deer that had been attacked.

“There were signs of the deer that looked like a predator attack,”Springdale Officer Britt Ballard told St. George News. “Mountain lions will usually come back after a kill.”

Police issued a warning to Springdale residents to keep pets indoors while they continue their investigation, particularly at night.

You can read the full St. George News article here.

