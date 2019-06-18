Spring City family injured when balcony collapses on Father’s Day

SPRING CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah family is recovering after seven of them were injured when the balcony they were standing on collapsed on Father’s Day.

Friends and family of the Burningham family are coming together to help a family well known to the little town of Spring City.

Adam and Dierdre Burningham and five of their children were injured Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. when they were standing on a second story balcony when it came crashing down.

Crews from Utah Highway Patrol, Spring City, North Sanpete Ambulance and Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

The couple and their children were all transported by ambulance to the hospital. Injuries ranged from broken bones to internal damage.

All but one of the Burningham’s have since been released from the hospital.

The Burningham’s have nine children and some of their family members have worked for the Spring City Volunteer Fire Department and Das Cafe. The Cafe is planning a fundraiser in the next couple of weeks.

For those wishing to help the family, A GoFundMe has been set up.

