Split decision: Salt Lake County DA rules one shooting justified and another not justified in death of Damien Evans

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office released dramatic video of an armed suspect running from police last summer. It turned out to be his final action because moments later, he was shot and killed by an officer.

A Department of Public Safety helicopter was overhead on the early evening of August 27, 2020, as parolee Damien Evans made a desperate dash across Salt Lake City’s Main Street, barely dodging a number of cars with a Glock 40-millimeter pistol in his right hand.

“He’s got a gun in his hand,” someone in the helicopter was recorded saying.

With officers from the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team or VFAST in close pursuit, a shot rings out as Evans runs across a parking lot. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says it was fired by West Valley City Sergent Jason Vincent and missed Evans.

Moments later, Evans runs around the corner of a local business with WVCPD Officer Clinton Moore and his K-9 close behind. As Evans attempts to climb a fence, Moore shoots him six times, shattering Evans’ pistol in the process.

A nearby resident recorded the aftermath from her apartment window.

“He shot him like eight times,” the woman is heard saying. “I just saw him shoot him like eight times!”

Evans, a 38-year-old father of one, died at the scene.

“The dog attaches on his left hand, pulls him and it is also multiple officers who say that his hand goes onto the gun and that is when Moore fires,” District Attorney Gill said Friday. “So in the totality of the evidence we have, it is not unreasonable for Officer Moore to be in fear for his safety or the safety of others at that point so we find his shooting to be justified.”

However, the earlier shot fired by Sergeant Vincent is in legal limbo. VFAST members do not wear cameras and although 25 officers gave statements, Officer Moore and Sgt. Vincent did not.

“We know one thing: he fired his weapon,” Gill told reporters. “Why he fired his weapon, the context in which he fired his weapon, what were the conditions he fired his weapon. I do not have any context…At this point based on the evidence presented, it was an unjustified use of force…We simultaneously don’t have evidence for criminal charges. We just don’t have it.”

District Attorney Gill says that the case remains open in case new evidence comes to light.

In the meantime, Sgt. Vincent remains on active duty for the West Valley City Police Department,which told ABC4 News that they are conducting an internal review of the incident.