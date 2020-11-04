‘Spirit Creek’ fire near Leeds has burned 150 acres as of Wednesday morning

LEEDS, Utah (ABC4 News) A fire that started near Leeds on Tuesday has burned 150 acres and has no containment as of Wednesday morning.

The Spirit Creek fire was first reported just before 4:30 p.m. approximately 1.5 miles northeast of Oak Grove Campground.

Utah Fire Info said it is burning between Pig and Spirit Creeks in oak brush, mixed conifer, and pinyon juniper.

“Fire crews on scene are monitoring fire activity while aviation resources have been ordered due to the difficult access for ground personnel. Fire activity is creeping and smoldering through dead/down fuels with some isolated trees torching on the interior of the fire perimeter,” states a post on the Utah Fire Info Twitter.