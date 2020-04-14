Speaker Greg Hughes announces running mate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes announced Tuesday that his running mate is Washington County Commissioner Victor Iverson, according to a release from Hughes’s campaign.

“Victor is a proven leader with a commitment to conservative principles,” Speaker Hughes said. “He has kept Washington County strong and prepared, with the lowest tax rate in the state and a full year of rainy-day funds in reserve. Victor has served government at the city, county and federal level, is immediate past president of the Utah Association of Counties and is the person Utah can trust to be the next lieutenant governor.”

Iverson was elected to the Washington County Board of Commissioners, where he currently serves as char, in 2015. He was born in St. George and raised in La Verkin.

Iverson has served as president of the Utah Association of Counties, UAC Public Lands Committee chairman, and as natural resources and public lands policy advisor for Senator Mike Lee. In addition, he served on the La Verkin City Council.

“I am grateful for the honor of joining this team and helping Speaker Hughes become the next governor of Utah,” Commissioner Iverson said. “He is the conservative candidate with the proven ability to get things done, no matter the challenge. He will represent all of Utah well. Greg Hughes is exactly who we need during these difficult times.”

Commissioner Iverson has been married for 26 years to his wife, Audrey. They have five children, one son-in-law and one granddaughter.

See the following related stories for information on other candidates' running mates:

Jeff Burningham selects Sen. Dan McCay as running mate

Gubernatorial candidate Jan Garbett announces running mate

Gubernatorial candidate Aimee Winder Newton announces John Dougall as running mate

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox chooses Senator Deidre Henderson as running mate

Jon Huntsman Jr. announces Provo Mayor Kaufusi as running mate

