Southwestern Utah sees a sustained drop in COVID-19 cases, officials say

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Southwest Utah Public Health Department says the rate of daily new cases of COVID-19 has sustainedly dropped, now back to where it was before the five-county district’s major surge took place.

“Our rolling seven-day average for the 5-county district for daily new cases is down to about 17,” public information officer for the SWUPHD David Heaton said. “Our numbers are back to where they were a couple months ago in the middle of June.”

Despite several recent outdoor events in the area where thousands gathered, the vast majority not practicing social distancing or wearing masks, public health officials tell ABC4 News they haven’t yet seen any significant COVID-19 outbreaks as a result.

“We continue to see most of our cases being connected to the workplace or close sustained contact with friends or family, including smaller family events,” Heaton said. “So far, there have been no outbreaks from these large gatherings, which have been interesting.”

Heaton says it’s safe to assume outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor, although he acknowledges choosing not to social distance or wear a face-covering does increase the risk of community spread.

The public health department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 3,358. 44 new cases are considered recovered. A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered. 5 residents of southwestern Utah are currently hospitalized.

Public health officials say the current trends give them a reason for “cautious optimism” but say the disease is still present in the community. 15 of the new cases reported are in Washington County, which still has the vast majority of cases at 2,631 and deaths at 21. At least 20% of St. George’s population are considered high-risk, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

SWUPHD is waiting to see if the area will see any bump as schools reopen, referencing a recent study from Brigham Young University that showed the biggest risk is adult teachers exposing each other. Heaton said that the highest risk of age groups going back to school are university students.

“As we see these numbers go down, we want to see them keep going down until this pandemic subsides and we can be confident in changing our restriction levels from yellow to green,” Heaton said. “We want to feel very confident when we ease restrictions in our larger population areas because we don’t want to see a resurgence.”