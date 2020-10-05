Southwestern Utah sees 8 deaths in less than 10 days due to COVID-19

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Public health officials in southwestern Utah say they’re ‘concerned’ about a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and are asking residents ‘to not let their guard down’ as the five-county district sees the deaths of eight positive patients in less than 10 days.

David Heaton, public information officer for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, tells ABC4 News the hardest hit with hospitalizations and deaths are seniors, especially those with underlying health conditions.

Five long-term care facilities in Washington County continue to battle outbreaks.

Seasons Healthcare and Rehabilitation, a St. George nursing home, has less than 5 active cases.

Autumn Park Assisted Living in Washington City, has less than 5 active cases.

Haven Sky Mountain, an assisted living facility in Hurricane, has less than 5 active cases.

Hurricane Health and Rehabilitation has 5 or more active cases.

Coral Desert Rehabilitation and Care in St. George is a COVID-unit, meaning it accepts COVID-positive patients from other facilities.

“It’s tough with a virus that goes around like this and is contagious between people to completely eradicate it,” Heaton said. “These folks are generally elderly with underlying health conditions, so that’s probably our main concern right now in southwestern Utah as far as COVID-19.”

52,170 people have now been tested for the virus since the pandemic began. The positive rate for the period of Sept. 28 to Oct. 5 has risen to 14.4% — now 0.8% higher than the state overall.

SWUPHD reported 42 new cases and 630 active cases on Monday:

96 new recovered (3,895 total recovered).

9 residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

38 deaths. 1 new; a male Washington County care center resident between the ages of 65-84. 2 reported Sunday; a hospitalized male and a female care center resident, both from Washington County and between the ages of 65-84.



In the past 14 days, Washington County has seen 431 cases and is considered in the “very high rate” category alongside other counties along the Wasatch Front, according to the Utah Department of Health.

SWUPHD asks the public to remember that social distancing and mask-wearing measures are temporary, designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 to avoid overwhelming hospitals especially as we enter cold and flu season.